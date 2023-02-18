Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 736 stocks valued at a total of $418.00Mil. The top holdings were TGH(0.56%), LNT(0.56%), and ALE(0.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 193,518-share investment in NYSE:GSK. Previously, the stock had a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.31 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, GSK PLC traded for a price of $35.88 per share and a market cap of $73.46Bil. The stock has returned -15.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-book ratio of 5.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BNS by 70,859 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.31.

On 02/18/2023, Bank of Nova Scotia traded for a price of $54.14 per share and a market cap of $64.82Bil. The stock has returned -20.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Nova Scotia has a price-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 60,459-share investment in NAS:AZN. Previously, the stock had a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.7 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, AstraZeneca PLC traded for a price of $68.97 per share and a market cap of $215.13Bil. The stock has returned 15.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AstraZeneca PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 65.37, a price-book ratio of 5.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 22.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.17 and a price-sales ratio of 4.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SEE by 56,000 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.78.

On 02/18/2023, Sealed Air Corp traded for a price of $50.26 per share and a market cap of $7.27Bil. The stock has returned -24.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sealed Air Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-book ratio of 21.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 42,303 shares in NAS:LNT, giving the stock a 0.5600000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.4 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Alliant Energy Corp traded for a price of $53.97 per share and a market cap of $13.55Bil. The stock has returned -1.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alliant Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

