California American Water Activates Major Infrastructure Improvement Project

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On the evening of February 13th, California American Water activated two new pump stations as part of our efforts to reduce reliance on the Carmel River. The new Forest Lake pump station located in Pebble Beach and the San Carlos Pump Station in Carmel Valley will allow water sourced in Seaside to be pumped to Carmel Valley, reducing reliance on the Carmel River and protecting the entire Carmel River ecosystem.

This transformative improvement of our water infrastructure reverses flow direction from how water has flowed in our system for over a century. Historically water was pumped from Carmel Valley to Pebble Beach, however this system reversal draws water from the Seaside Basin to reduce reliance on the Carmel River.

“This week’s successful start-up of the two new pump stations is the result of 5 years of engineering work with over $6 million dollars of investment,” said Chris Cook, Director of Operations for California American Water. “With this new infrastructure, our operations have now reversed the flow of water in our pipes to support the new sources of water for our communities and protect the Carmel River.”

Out of an abundance of caution, customers in Carmel, Carmel Valley and Pebble Beach were sent notices alerting that the reversal of flow may cause some discoloration of water in customers’ homes resulting from sediment or particles becoming loosened in older pipes in the distribution system.

The flow reversal process was successful and water quality was not affected. Water service was not interrupted during this time and the water continues to be safe to drink.

California American Water continues to provide safe, reliable water to our customers while also acting as responsible stewards of existing precious water resources and new sources of water.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 700,000 people.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230217005385r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005385/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.