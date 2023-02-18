CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, or CPP Investment Board for short, was established in 1997 by the Parliament in Canada. The plan is a professional investment manager that invests the assets of the Canada Pension Plan not currently in operation to pay pension, dsability, or survivor benefits. Gail Cook-Bennett would be the first chairman of the board of directors which consisted of 12 members and John MacNaughton would become the first CEO. By 2000, the value of CPP Investment Board’s fund was at an estimated value of $44.5 billion. That year the board also approved its first investments in private markets, committing $1.8 billion. Canadian parliament would soon after see the success that CPP Investment Board was having and transfer CPP cash and bonds to the board through legislation. David Denison would replace the first CEO in 2004 and the organization would have a fund valuation of over $80 billion. The company would continue to seek expansion, launching an active management strategy to diversify its line of investments and surpassing the $100 billion mark by 2006. At this point the firm would beginning looking to international markets, establishing its first international office in Hong Kong in 2008 and opening its second office in London in the same year. In 2010, the company would acquire the Macquarie Communications Infrastructure Group, IMS Health alongside TPG Capital and Tomkins PLC, paying a total of over $12 billion. By the beginning of 2012, the company would have hit the $150 billion mark. In 2014 the company focused on international expansion again, opening investment offices in New York and Sao Paulo and surpassing the $200 billion mark that same year. CPP Investment Board currently holds $264.6 billion and have six locations located around the world. Most of its assets are focused in foreign developed market equities and bonds and money market securities, which total up to almost two thirds of its total asset allocations.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1157 stocks valued at a total of $56.31Bil. The top holdings were GOOGL(2.64%), UNH(2.29%), and CIVI(2.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD’s top five trades of the quarter.

CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD reduced their investment in NYSE:CIVI by 1,051,939 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.

On 02/18/2023, Civitas Resources Inc traded for a price of $62.9 per share and a market cap of $5.35Bil. The stock has returned 46.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Civitas Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD bought 44,049,523 shares of NYSE:INFA for a total holding of 117,494,970. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.29.

On 02/18/2023, Informatica Inc traded for a price of $18.08 per share and a market cap of $5.13Bil. The stock has returned -10.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Informatica Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.43.

CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD reduced their investment in NYSE:SPGI by 1,798,822 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $329.63.

On 02/18/2023, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $360.83 per share and a market cap of $118.79Bil. The stock has returned -4.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-book ratio of 3.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.27 and a price-sales ratio of 10.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD bought 40,634,247 shares of NYSE:MNSO for a total holding of 54,178,996. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.73.

On 02/18/2023, MINISO Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $16.21 per share and a market cap of $5.12Bil. The stock has returned 65.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MINISO Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-book ratio of 4.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.87 and a price-sales ratio of 3.25.

CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 2,962,487 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/18/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $152.55 per share and a market cap of $2,413.64Bil. The stock has returned -9.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-book ratio of 42.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.46 and a price-sales ratio of 6.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

