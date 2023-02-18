CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $261.00Mil. The top holdings were WSC(12.26%), LAUR(7.89%), and MIR(6.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 2,087,185 shares of NAS:LAUR for a total holding of 2,140,221. The trade had a 7.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.8.

On 02/18/2023, Laureate Education Inc traded for a price of $10.76 per share and a market cap of $1.69Bil. The stock has returned 0.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Laureate Education Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 153,112-share investment in STU:SPW0. Previously, the stock had a 3.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €63.55 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, SPX Technologies Inc traded for a price of €67.5 per share and a market cap of €3.26Bil. The stock has returned 46.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SPX Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 97.59, a price-book ratio of 3.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 119,727-share investment in NAS:IAC. Previously, the stock had a 2.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.22 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, IAC Inc traded for a price of $52.45 per share and a market cap of $4.66Bil. The stock has returned -54.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAC Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:MIR by 556,300 shares. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.73.

On 02/18/2023, Mirion Technologies Inc traded for a price of $8.75 per share and a market cap of $1.82Bil. The stock has returned -3.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mirion Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -28.49 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

During the quarter, CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 5,883 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 43,296. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 02/18/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $407.28 per share and a market cap of $374.49Bil. The stock has returned -5.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-book ratio of 3.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

