SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $1.09Bil. The top holdings were KBR(8.35%), HLIT(7.57%), and VRRM(7.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 513,600 shares in NAS:AMBA, giving the stock a 3.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $66.56999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Ambarella Inc traded for a price of $93.12 per share and a market cap of $3.61Bil. The stock has returned -33.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ambarella Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -78.74 and a price-sales ratio of 10.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 349,848 shares in NAS:META, giving the stock a 3.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.43 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $172.88 per share and a market cap of $448.22Bil. The stock has returned -16.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 204,031 shares in NYSE:BURL, giving the stock a 3.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $159.68 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Burlington Stores Inc traded for a price of $227.94 per share and a market cap of $14.86Bil. The stock has returned 4.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Burlington Stores Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 91.91, a price-book ratio of 23.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NYSE:SPR by 1,567,427 shares. The trade had a 3.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.96.

On 02/18/2023, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc traded for a price of $35.62 per share and a market cap of $3.75Bil. The stock has returned -31.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 168.37 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NYSE:ARMK by 1,085,154 shares. The trade had a 3.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.21.

On 02/18/2023, Aramark traded for a price of $38.3 per share and a market cap of $9.98Bil. The stock has returned 2.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aramark has a price-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-book ratio of 3.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.80 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

