QVT Financial LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $1.76Bil. The top holdings were ROIV(55.73%), MP(18.66%), and NXST(1.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were QVT Financial LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

QVT Financial LP reduced their investment in NAS:ROIV by 6,852,281 shares. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.56.

On 02/18/2023, Roivant Sciences Ltd traded for a price of $8.619999999999999 per share and a market cap of $6.54Bil. The stock has returned 30.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Roivant Sciences Ltd has a price-book ratio of 6.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.25 and a price-sales ratio of 142.53.

The guru sold out of their 1,749,467-share investment in NAS:LILAK. Previously, the stock had a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.53 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Liberty Latin America Ltd traded for a price of $9.26 per share and a market cap of $2.01Bil. The stock has returned -18.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Latin America Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.49 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 324,050 shares in NYSE:NE, giving the stock a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.08 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Noble Corp PLC traded for a price of $41.78 per share and a market cap of $5.62Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Noble Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 101.90, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 106.07 and a price-sales ratio of 11.24.

During the quarter, QVT Financial LP bought 32,113 shares of NYSE:GS for a total holding of 80,062. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $348.16.

On 02/18/2023, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $368.5 per share and a market cap of $124.20Bil. The stock has returned 8.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,000,000 shares in NYSE:CCL, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.619999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Carnival Corp traded for a price of $11.29 per share and a market cap of $14.67Bil. The stock has returned -49.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carnival Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

