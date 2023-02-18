Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1202 stocks valued at a total of $6.81Bil. The top holdings were PHYS(1.65%), SRPT(1.36%), and IWP(1.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:NCACU by 1,944,343 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.57.

On 02/18/2023, Newcourt Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.53 per share and a market cap of $341.34Mil. The stock has returned 4.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7284.67.

The guru sold out of their 5,014,219-share investment in NYSE:ASZ. Previously, the stock had a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.949999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II traded for a price of $9.984999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1.97Bil. The stock has returned 1.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II has a price-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-book ratio of 1.48 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1494.66.

During the quarter, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought 487,300 shares of ARCA:IWP for a total holding of 1,027,800. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.98.

On 02/18/2023, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $92.59999999999999 per share and a market cap of $12.38Bil. The stock has returned -4.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a price-book ratio of 6.04.

The guru established a new position worth 134,700 shares in BATS:IGV, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $259.16 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF traded for a price of $284.75 per share and a market cap of $5.05Bil. The stock has returned -14.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a price-book ratio of 6.00.

The guru sold out of their 3,168,285-share investment in NYSE:AUS. Previously, the stock had a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.949999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I traded for a price of $9.98 per share and a market cap of $983.74Mil. The stock has returned 1.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I has a price-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-book ratio of 1.48 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1690.60.

