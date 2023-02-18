KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 138 stocks valued at a total of $528.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.02%), SPLG(4.01%), and KCCA(3.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:KCCA by 1,098,279 shares. The trade had a 5.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.04.

On 02/18/2023, Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF traded for a price of $22.68 per share and a market cap of $222.28Mil. The stock has returned -5.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a price-book ratio of 3.00.

KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NSP by 145,956 shares. The trade had a 3.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.24.

On 02/18/2023, Insperity Inc traded for a price of $125.59 per share and a market cap of $4.75Bil. The stock has returned 41.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Insperity Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-book ratio of 58.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.39 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 151,300 shares in NAS:SMCI, giving the stock a 2.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.13 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Super Micro Computer Inc traded for a price of $91.98 per share and a market cap of $4.93Bil. The stock has returned 136.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Super Micro Computer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-book ratio of 2.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 58,244 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 61,872. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.66.

On 02/18/2023, Visa Inc traded for a price of $223.56 per share and a market cap of $469.88Bil. The stock has returned 0.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-book ratio of 12.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.38 and a price-sales ratio of 15.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 271,864 shares in NYSE:CMP, giving the stock a 2.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.33 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Compass Minerals International Inc traded for a price of $40.78 per share and a market cap of $1.68Bil. The stock has returned -25.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Compass Minerals International Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

