Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 20 stocks valued at a total of $179.00Mil. The top holdings were IAC(15.57%), APO(11.96%), and UBER(9.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 136,064-share investment in NAS:MTCH. Previously, the stock had a 3.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.21 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Match Group Inc traded for a price of $43.63 per share and a market cap of $12.19Bil. The stock has returned -61.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Match Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.96 and a price-sales ratio of 3.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. bought 117,320 shares of NAS:IAC for a total holding of 626,245. The trade had a 2.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.22.

On 02/18/2023, IAC Inc traded for a price of $52.45 per share and a market cap of $4.66Bil. The stock has returned -54.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAC Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:APO by 98,445 shares. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.4.

On 02/18/2023, Apollo Global Management Inc traded for a price of $71.44 per share and a market cap of $40.74Bil. The stock has returned 11.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apollo Global Management Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.52 and a price-sales ratio of 4.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:DRVN by 150,453 shares. The trade had a 2.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.9.

On 02/18/2023, Driven Brands Holdings Inc traded for a price of $28.71 per share and a market cap of $4.81Bil. The stock has returned -3.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Driven Brands Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 191.40, a price-book ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

The guru sold out of their 401,446-share investment in NYSE:ORCC. Previously, the stock had a 2.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.99 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Owl Rock Capital Corp traded for a price of $13.18 per share and a market cap of $5.19Bil. The stock has returned -1.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Owl Rock Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-book ratio of 0.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39 and a price-sales ratio of 10.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

