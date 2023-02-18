Palo Alto Investors LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC is a hedge fund sponsor based out of Palo Alto, California. The company was originally established in 1989 by William L. Edwards, who is still with the company today acting as one of its analysts, as WL Edwards & Co. which is the predecessor firm to the current company. The company conducts its research internally with a team led by Ted Janus, utilizing “expertise, original insight, independent thinking and exhaustive research process to identify companies that we believe are best positioned to achieve superior long-term performance.” Palo Alto Investors focuses on discovering and evaluating inefficiently priced equities, focusing on health care companies that can offer extraordinary risk and reward characteristics. The company focuses in the micro and small cap companies and invests in the public equity markets within the United States. Palo Alto Investors currently invests almost exclusively in the health care sector, which alone makes up over 90% of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer staples sector to a lesser degree. The company holds its allocations for 12.4 quarters on average although it holds its top 10 allocations, which make up almost three quarters of its total allocations, for just 6.7 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Palo Alto Investors had a turnover rate of approximately 18.6%. Palo Alto Investors manages over $1.9 billion in total assets under management spread across 20 total accounts, all of which are discretionary. Although the firm’s total number of accounts has been fluctuating in recent years, its total assets under management has been on an upwards trend despite slight volatility, growing from just over $1 billion back in 2010 to approaching twice that amount today. Palo Alto Investors currently caters exclusively to pooled investment vehicles and offers a variety of health care sector funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $1.17Bil. The top holdings were BMRN(16.64%), UTHR(14.83%), and FOLD(10.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Palo Alto Investors LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 490,754-share investment in NAS:ABMD. Previously, the stock had a 9.529999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $334.59 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Abiomed Inc traded for a price of $381.02 per share and a market cap of $17.18Bil. The stock has returned 8.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abiomed Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-book ratio of 11.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.08 and a price-sales ratio of 16.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Palo Alto Investors LP reduced their investment in NAS:GOSS by 1,712,901 shares. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.23.

On 02/18/2023, Gossamer Bio Inc traded for a price of $2.21 per share and a market cap of $208.79Mil. The stock has returned -75.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gossamer Bio Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.68 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.64.

During the quarter, Palo Alto Investors LP bought 878,570 shares of NAS:RVNC for a total holding of 5,283,609. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.87.

On 02/18/2023, Revance Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $33.78 per share and a market cap of $2.78Bil. The stock has returned 156.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Revance Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 19.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.81 and a price-sales ratio of 21.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Palo Alto Investors LP bought 698,173 shares of NAS:ACAD for a total holding of 2,376,369. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.63.

On 02/18/2023, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $19.37 per share and a market cap of $3.14Bil. The stock has returned -27.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.07 and a price-sales ratio of 6.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Palo Alto Investors LP reduced their investment in NAS:VNDA by 1,078,549 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.74.

On 02/18/2023, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $7.06 per share and a market cap of $400.91Mil. The stock has returned -47.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.83, a price-book ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

