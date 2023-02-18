MENLO ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

800 OAK GROVE AVE MENLO PARK, CA 94025

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $133.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(19.02%), GLD(6.94%), and QVAL(5.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MENLO ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 149,462-share investment in NYSE:TWTR. Previously, the stock had a 4.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.72 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $53.7 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.62 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 439,125-share investment in ARCA:PSQ. Previously, the stock had a 4.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.26 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares traded for a price of $13.04 per share and a market cap of $1.51Bil. The stock has returned 6.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MENLO ADVISORS LLC bought 39,684 shares of ARCA:URNM for a total holding of 79,429. The trade had a 0.9399999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.6.

On 02/18/2023, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF traded for a price of $35.13 per share and a market cap of $934.99Mil. The stock has returned 6.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

MENLO ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MTZ by 20,000 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.03.

On 02/18/2023, MasTec Inc traded for a price of $96.43000000000001 per share and a market cap of $7.58Bil. The stock has returned 3.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MasTec Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 67.91, a price-book ratio of 2.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MENLO ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:KKR by 22,000 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.74.

On 02/18/2023, KKR & Co Inc traded for a price of $57.18 per share and a market cap of $49.24Bil. The stock has returned -1.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KKR & Co Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 63.81 and a price-sales ratio of 5.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

