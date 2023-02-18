AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $2.55Bil. The top holdings were FTNT(6.83%), MANH(6.28%), and IDXX(6.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 270,696-share investment in NAS:ABMD. Previously, the stock had a 2.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $334.59 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Abiomed Inc traded for a price of $381.02 per share and a market cap of $17.18Bil. The stock has returned 8.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abiomed Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-book ratio of 11.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.08 and a price-sales ratio of 16.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:KTOS by 877,410 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.94.

On 02/18/2023, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc traded for a price of $11.59 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned -31.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 60.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 101,616 shares of NAS:TECH for a total holding of 866,600. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.42.

On 02/18/2023, Bio-Techne Corp traded for a price of $75.95999999999999 per share and a market cap of $11.95Bil. The stock has returned -23.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bio-Techne Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-book ratio of 6.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.86 and a price-sales ratio of 11.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 51,789 shares of NAS:QLYS for a total holding of 699,506. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.92.

On 02/18/2023, Qualys Inc traded for a price of $118.57 per share and a market cap of $4.50Bil. The stock has returned 2.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-book ratio of 15.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.70 and a price-sales ratio of 9.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 91,138 shares of NAS:CVLT for a total holding of 505,964. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.02.

On 02/18/2023, CommVault Systems Inc traded for a price of $62.33 per share and a market cap of $2.78Bil. The stock has returned -4.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CommVault Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 183.32, a price-book ratio of 10.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 54.64 and a price-sales ratio of 3.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

