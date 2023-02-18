VALUEWORKS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $281.00Mil. The top holdings were CHRD(11.94%), TUSK(10.81%), and VAL(8.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VALUEWORKS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

VALUEWORKS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TUSK by 12,537 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.19.

On 02/18/2023, Mammoth Energy Services Inc traded for a price of $5.63 per share and a market cap of $266.37Mil. The stock has returned 270.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, VALUEWORKS LLC bought 1,475 shares of NYSE:MSB for a total holding of 806,437. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.8.

On 02/18/2023, Mesabi Trust traded for a price of $24.05 per share and a market cap of $315.54Mil. The stock has returned 11.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mesabi Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-book ratio of 21.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.97 and a price-sales ratio of 11.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

VALUEWORKS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CHRD by 57,987 shares. The trade had a 3.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.6.

On 02/18/2023, Chord Energy Corp traded for a price of $133.15 per share and a market cap of $5.54Bil. The stock has returned 23.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chord Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 2.18, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

VALUEWORKS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NWL by 122,409 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.66.

On 02/18/2023, Newell Brands Inc traded for a price of $14.9 per share and a market cap of $6.16Bil. The stock has returned -38.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newell Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

VALUEWORKS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GILD by 9,050 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.19.

On 02/18/2023, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $84.76000000000001 per share and a market cap of $105.70Bil. The stock has returned 43.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-book ratio of 5.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.84 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

