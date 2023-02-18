WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

580 California Street San Francisco, CA 94104

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 904 stocks valued at a total of $1.56Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.82%), VTI(4.21%), and MSFT(3.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,184,114 shares in NYSE:GRND, giving the stock a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.93 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Grindr Inc traded for a price of $6.04 per share and a market cap of $1.05Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grindr Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 59.79 and a price-sales ratio of 11.18.

During the quarter, WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 58,789 shares of NAS:FIVN for a total holding of 62,468. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.76.

On 02/18/2023, Five9 Inc traded for a price of $80.43000000000001 per share and a market cap of $5.67Bil. The stock has returned -34.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Five9 Inc has a price-book ratio of 21.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -198.40 and a price-sales ratio of 7.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 12,333 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 02/18/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $208.31 per share and a market cap of $659.23Bil. The stock has returned -28.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.51, a price-book ratio of 14.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.27 and a price-sales ratio of 8.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 44,266 shares of NAS:ESGD for a total holding of 62,209. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.57.

On 02/18/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $71.27 per share and a market cap of $7.15Bil. The stock has returned -4.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a price-book ratio of 1.70.

WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 43,781 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.45.

On 02/18/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $71.02 per share and a market cap of $48.36Bil. The stock has returned -3.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

