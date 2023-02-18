Linscomb & Williams, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 335 stocks valued at a total of $1.97Bil. The top holdings were VEA(8.66%), IVV(7.64%), and XOM(4.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Linscomb & Williams, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Linscomb & Williams, Inc. bought 457,918 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 888,963. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.14.

On 02/18/2023, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $111.28 per share and a market cap of $454.24Bil. The stock has returned 46.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-book ratio of 2.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 657,048 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 02/18/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.27 per share and a market cap of $108.59Bil. The stock has returned -5.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

During the quarter, Linscomb & Williams, Inc. bought 420,398 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 1,431,555. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.45.

On 02/18/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $71.02 per share and a market cap of $48.36Bil. The stock has returned -3.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

During the quarter, Linscomb & Williams, Inc. bought 31,797 shares of ARCA:PRF for a total holding of 476,839. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.17.

On 02/18/2023, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF traded for a price of $162.72 per share and a market cap of $6.14Bil. The stock has returned -0.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a price-book ratio of 2.27.

The guru established a new position worth 72,796 shares in NAS:VONG, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.46 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund traded for a price of $60.54 per share and a market cap of $10.57Bil. The stock has returned -11.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a price-book ratio of 8.63.

