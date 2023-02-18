ALGERT GLOBAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1117 stocks valued at a total of $1.81Bil. The top holdings were MANH(0.54%), GGG(0.53%), and FN(0.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALGERT GLOBAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ALGERT GLOBAL LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DAR by 94,527 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.52.

On 02/18/2023, Darling Ingredients Inc traded for a price of $66.55 per share and a market cap of $10.67Bil. The stock has returned -1.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Darling Ingredients Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-book ratio of 2.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 118,102-share investment in NYSE:DINO. Previously, the stock had a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.56 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, HF Sinclair Corp traded for a price of $52.3 per share and a market cap of $10.50Bil. The stock has returned 48.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HF Sinclair Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ALGERT GLOBAL LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BLDR by 85,628 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.46.

On 02/18/2023, Builders FirstSource Inc traded for a price of $81.48 per share and a market cap of $11.99Bil. The stock has returned 18.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Builders FirstSource Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-book ratio of 2.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.61 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, ALGERT GLOBAL LLC bought 93,835 shares of NYSE:PFGC for a total holding of 122,907. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.5.

On 02/18/2023, Performance Food Group Co traded for a price of $59.81 per share and a market cap of $9.34Bil. The stock has returned 13.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Performance Food Group Co has a price-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ALGERT GLOBAL LLC bought 37,713 shares of NYSE:EXP for a total holding of 41,238. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.33.

On 02/18/2023, Eagle Materials Inc traded for a price of $143.81 per share and a market cap of $5.18Bil. The stock has returned 3.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eagle Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-book ratio of 4.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

