Graham Capital Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1009 stocks valued at a total of $3.03Bil. The top holdings were Z(5.69%), PR(4.83%), and SQ(3.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Graham Capital Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:SQ by 108,693,955 shares. The trade had a 4.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.7.

On 02/18/2023, Block Inc traded for a price of $75.02 per share and a market cap of $44.87Bil. The stock has returned -27.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -228.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:OPK by 54,977,971 shares. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.58.

On 02/18/2023, OPKO Health Inc traded for a price of $1.18 per share and a market cap of $911.77Mil. The stock has returned -62.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, OPKO Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Graham Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,886,858 shares of NYSE:CCL for a total holding of 51,024,000. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.619999999999999.

On 02/18/2023, Carnival Corp traded for a price of $11.29 per share and a market cap of $14.67Bil. The stock has returned -49.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carnival Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:NVAX by 32,250,000 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.65.

On 02/18/2023, Novavax Inc traded for a price of $10.02 per share and a market cap of $851.74Mil. The stock has returned -87.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novavax Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Graham Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:ASO by 706,654 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.71.

On 02/18/2023, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc traded for a price of $62.66 per share and a market cap of $4.90Bil. The stock has returned 84.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-book ratio of 3.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

