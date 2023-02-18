Impala Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Impala Asset Management LLC is a hedge fund sponsor based out of New Canaan, Connecticut. The company was established in 2003 by Robert J. Bishop, who is currently still with the company today acting as its CEO. Impala Asset Management has grown from its inception to now have 42 employees of which 23 are investment professionals and has expanded its presence to have another office in New York City. The company conducts its research internally and utilizes a fundamental methodology with bottom up and top down investment approaches. Impala Asset Management utilizes a long short equity strategy to make its investments and allocates its assets in the public equity markets on a global scale. The company invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary sector, which alone makes up almost half of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the transports, information technology, materials, and industrials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing sector allocations. Impala Asset Management’s top holdings include NVR Inc. and Ryland Group Inc., which respectively make up 17.3% and 9.2% of its total holdings, with none of its other holdings making up over 5% of its total. The company’s top 10 holdings alone make up over half of its total holdings and the company has a high turnover rate of 83%. Impala Asset Management holds over $2.9 billion in total assets under management spread across 23 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Both of its total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total assets under management growing significantly from $1.3 billion back in 2010 to well over twice that amount today. Impala Asset Management mainly caters to pooled investment vehicles, which alone makes up three quarters of its client base, and also caters to investment companies, state or municipal entities, and others, in order of decreasing clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $179.00Mil. The top holdings were HOG(20.51%), ERO(7.14%), and CHK(5.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Impala Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Impala Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPXL by 198,100 shares. The trade had a 7.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.41.

On 02/18/2023, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares traded for a price of $73.22 per share and a market cap of $2.68Bil. The stock has returned -33.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a price-book ratio of 3.73.

The guru established a new position worth 58,000 shares in NYSE:ARCH, giving the stock a 4.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $146.28 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Arch Resources Inc traded for a price of $159.19 per share and a market cap of $2.88Bil. The stock has returned 59.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arch Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.49, a price-book ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 59,355 shares in NYSE:COP, giving the stock a 3.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $121.55 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $104.12 per share and a market cap of $127.43Bil. The stock has returned 19.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-book ratio of 2.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 80,000 shares in NAS:EXPE, giving the stock a 3.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.59 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Expedia Group Inc traded for a price of $108.96 per share and a market cap of $16.71Bil. The stock has returned -47.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Expedia Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.92, a price-book ratio of 7.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Impala Asset Management LLC bought 98,435 shares of NAS:ARCB for a total holding of 128,435. The trade had a 3.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.20999999999999.

On 02/18/2023, ArcBest Corp traded for a price of $102.18 per share and a market cap of $2.48Bil. The stock has returned 18.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ArcBest Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.