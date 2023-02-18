CONTINENTAL ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

227 WEST MONROE STREET CHICAGO, IL 60606

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $191.00Mil. The top holdings were CAH(4.14%), UBER(3.51%), and GILD(3.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CONTINENTAL ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CONTINENTAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLE by 38,500 shares. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.29000000000001.

On 02/18/2023, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $84.5 per share and a market cap of $39.21Bil. The stock has returned 28.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.41.

CONTINENTAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VTRS by 220,114 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.45.

On 02/18/2023, Viatris Inc traded for a price of $11.69 per share and a market cap of $14.18Bil. The stock has returned -17.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Viatris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-book ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

CONTINENTAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EWS by 85,234 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.91.

On 02/18/2023, iShares MSCI Singapore ETF traded for a price of $19.75 per share and a market cap of $567.81Mil. The stock has returned -7.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a price-book ratio of 1.32.

During the quarter, CONTINENTAL ADVISORS LLC bought 18,200 shares of ARCA:XBI for a total holding of 46,000. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.95999999999999.

On 02/18/2023, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $86.81999999999999 per share and a market cap of $8.08Bil. The stock has returned -4.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.71.

CONTINENTAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 26,964 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.94.

On 02/18/2023, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $43.21 per share and a market cap of $242.55Bil. The stock has returned -8.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.