CoreCommodity Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 155 stocks valued at a total of $324.00Mil. The top holdings were BTG(3.55%), GFI(2.57%), and NEM(2.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CoreCommodity Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CoreCommodity Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FMC by 51,074 shares. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.62.

On 02/18/2023, FMC Corp traded for a price of $128.2 per share and a market cap of $16.15Bil. The stock has returned 10.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FMC Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-book ratio of 4.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CoreCommodity Management, LLC bought 277,500 shares of NYSE:VET for a total holding of 314,800. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.31.

On 02/18/2023, Vermilion Energy Inc traded for a price of $13.37 per share and a market cap of $2.19Bil. The stock has returned -22.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vermilion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.30, a price-book ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, CoreCommodity Management, LLC bought 92,300 shares of NYSE:AEM for a total holding of 127,691. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.2.

On 02/18/2023, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd traded for a price of $46.23 per share and a market cap of $21.18Bil. The stock has returned -14.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.15 and a price-sales ratio of 3.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CoreCommodity Management, LLC bought 795,368 shares of NYSE:AUY for a total holding of 811,829. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.05.

On 02/18/2023, Yamana Gold Inc traded for a price of $5.33 per share and a market cap of $5.11Bil. The stock has returned 13.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yamana Gold Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

CoreCommodity Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TTE by 79,941 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.08.

On 02/18/2023, TotalEnergies SE traded for a price of $62.26 per share and a market cap of $157.49Bil. The stock has returned 15.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TotalEnergies SE has a price-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

