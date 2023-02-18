BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

724 Fifth Avenue New York, NY 10019

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $1.20Bil. The top holdings were MNST(39.54%), STAA(35.66%), and AXON(10.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 4,229,652-share investment in NAS:BTRS. Previously, the stock had a 2.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.42 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, BTRS Holdings Inc traded for a price of $9.49 per share and a market cap of $1.59Bil. The stock has returned 48.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BTRS Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.67 and a price-sales ratio of 8.13.

During the quarter, BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC bought 191,075 shares of NAS:STAA for a total holding of 8,783,082. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.72.

On 02/18/2023, Staar Surgical Co traded for a price of $70.23999999999999 per share and a market cap of $3.39Bil. The stock has returned 2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Staar Surgical Co has a price-earnings ratio of 92.42, a price-book ratio of 10.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.62 and a price-sales ratio of 12.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC bought 6,003,752 shares of NAS:OCX for a total holding of 23,353,697. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.14.

On 02/18/2023, OncoCyte Corp traded for a price of $0.41 per share and a market cap of $48.64Mil. The stock has returned -72.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, OncoCyte Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.34 and a price-sales ratio of 5.20.

During the quarter, BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC bought 930,106 shares of AMEX:LCTX for a total holding of 34,935,485. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.56.

On 02/18/2023, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $1.38 per share and a market cap of $234.57Mil. The stock has returned -8.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.79 and a price-sales ratio of 16.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWM by 319,700 shares. The trade had a 3.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $217.96.

On 02/18/2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $193.1 per share and a market cap of $56.53Bil. The stock has returned -2.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a price-book ratio of 2.01.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.