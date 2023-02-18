Ranger Investment Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. is an investment management firm based out of Dallas, Texas. The company was originally established in 2002 and currently operates as a subsidiary of its parent company Ranger Capital Group. Ranger Investment Management has grown from its inception to now operate with 22 employees of which 5 are investment professionals. The company conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. Ranger Investment Management invests in the public equity markets within the United States, allocating its assets across a wide range of sectors utilizing a bottom up stock picking approach. The company invests most heavily in the health care sector, which alone makes up a quarter of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, information technology, finance, industrials, and consumer staples sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Ranger Investment Management holds its allocations for over 8 quarters on average although it only holds its top 10 allocations, which make up just under a third of its total allocations, for 2.7 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Ranger Investment Management had a turnover rate of approximately 12.8%. The company manages over $1.7 billion in total assets under management spread across 38 total accounts, all of which are discretionary except for 2 which make up $8.3 million of its managed assets. Both of Ranger Investment Management’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total assets under management growing from under $1 billion back in 2010 to its current amount. The company mainly caters to corporations and pension and profit sharing plans, which together make up over half of its client base, and also provides to a variety of other clientele. Ranger Investment Management currently offers its Small Cap, Mid Cap, and SMid Cap strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $1.35Bil. The top holdings were ELF(5.08%), WNS(4.25%), and EVOP(3.52%).

The guru sold out of their 1,371,595-share investment in NYSE:MNRL. Previously, the stock had a 2.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.2 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Brigham Minerals Inc traded for a price of $32.5 per share and a market cap of $1.76Bil. The stock has returned 59.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brigham Minerals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-book ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.33 and a price-sales ratio of 5.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 2,841,405 shares in NYSE:PR, giving the stock a 1.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.58 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Permian Resources Corp traded for a price of $9.75 per share and a market cap of $2.81Bil. The stock has returned 24.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Permian Resources Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 287,249-share investment in NAS:OMCL. Previously, the stock had a 1.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.06 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Omnicell Inc traded for a price of $54.01 per share and a market cap of $2.41Bil. The stock has returned -58.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Omnicell Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 107,528-share investment in NYSE:GTLS. Previously, the stock had a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.62 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Chart Industries Inc traded for a price of $132.27 per share and a market cap of $5.63Bil. The stock has returned 9.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chart Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 72.28, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.74 and a price-sales ratio of 3.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 571,759 shares in NYSE:STR, giving the stock a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.96 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Sitio Royalties Corp traded for a price of $24.61 per share and a market cap of $1.90Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sitio Royalties Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-book ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.56.

