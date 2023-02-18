Permit Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $290.00Mil. The top holdings were SBAC(59.76%), CVS(4.04%), and GOOG(3.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Permit Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 83,000-share investment in NAS:CSCO. Previously, the stock had a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.52 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $50.77 per share and a market cap of $208.57Bil. The stock has returned -6.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-book ratio of 5.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Permit Capital, LLC bought 567,615 shares of NYSE:PBI for a total holding of 2,377,615. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.37.

On 02/18/2023, Pitney Bowes Inc traded for a price of $4.27 per share and a market cap of $743.00Mil. The stock has returned -6.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pitney Bowes Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-book ratio of 12.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Permit Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:COP by 10,000 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.55.

On 02/18/2023, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $104.12 per share and a market cap of $127.43Bil. The stock has returned 19.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-book ratio of 2.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Permit Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SBAC by 3,437 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $278.32.

On 02/18/2023, SBA Communications Corp traded for a price of $281.24 per share and a market cap of $30.36Bil. The stock has returned -4.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SBA Communications Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 75.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.57 and a price-sales ratio of 12.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Permit Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 7,000 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.48999999999999.

On 02/18/2023, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $88.58 per share and a market cap of $113.75Bil. The stock has returned -11.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

