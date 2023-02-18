DIKER MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

730 Fifth Avenue New York, NY 10019

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $87.00Mil. The top holdings were STE(58.71%), HUBS(4.67%), and FIVN(2.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DIKER MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 30,000 shares in NAS:OKTA, giving the stock a 2.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.1 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Okta Inc traded for a price of $74.01000000000001 per share and a market cap of $11.86Bil. The stock has returned -57.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Okta Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.19 and a price-sales ratio of 6.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 37,500-share investment in NYSE:FOUR. Previously, the stock had a 2.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.27 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Shift4 Payments Inc traded for a price of $57.84 per share and a market cap of $3.28Bil. The stock has returned 5.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shift4 Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 129.11, a price-book ratio of 10.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The guru sold out of their 135,000-share investment in NYSE:IOT. Previously, the stock had a 2.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.39 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Samsara Inc traded for a price of $15.84 per share and a market cap of $8.22Bil. The stock has returned -15.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Samsara Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.32 and a price-sales ratio of 9.13.

During the quarter, DIKER MANAGEMENT LLC bought 6,000 shares of NYSE:HUBS for a total holding of 14,000. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $283.47.

On 02/18/2023, HubSpot Inc traded for a price of $404.65 per share and a market cap of $19.66Bil. The stock has returned -20.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HubSpot Inc has a price-book ratio of 21.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -391.87 and a price-sales ratio of 10.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 30,000 shares in NYSE:TWLO, giving the stock a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.91 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Twilio Inc traded for a price of $70.67 per share and a market cap of $13.03Bil. The stock has returned -58.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twilio Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

