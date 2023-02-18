JET CAPITAL INVESTORS L P recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $258.00Mil. The top holdings were VMW(23.80%), NWSA(10.59%), and BATRK(6.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JET CAPITAL INVESTORS L P’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,500,000 shares in NAS:NWSA, giving the stock a 10.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.37 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, News Corp traded for a price of $19 per share and a market cap of $10.96Bil. The stock has returned -15.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, News Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 165,000 shares in NYSE:DEN, giving the stock a 5.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.84999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Denbury Inc traded for a price of $81.95 per share and a market cap of $4.08Bil. The stock has returned 23.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Denbury Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-book ratio of 2.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The guru sold out of their 170,000-share investment in NYSE:BHVN. Previously, the stock had a 5.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.8 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $14.08 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -89.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

During the quarter, JET CAPITAL INVESTORS L P bought 100,000 shares of NYSE:VMW for a total holding of 500,000. The trade had a 4.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.31.

On 02/18/2023, VMware Inc traded for a price of $116.15 per share and a market cap of $49.41Bil. The stock has returned -6.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VMware Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-book ratio of 61.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 500,000-share investment in NYSE:TWTR. Previously, the stock had a 4.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.72 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $53.7 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.62 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

