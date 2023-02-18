ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 972 stocks valued at a total of $41.74Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.65%), MSFT(4.36%), and AMZN(1.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. bought 673,591 shares of NAS:BTAI for a total holding of 1,548,591. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.98.

On 02/18/2023, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $32.34 per share and a market cap of $906.27Mil. The stock has returned 87.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.84 and a price-sales ratio of 6476.94.

During the quarter, ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. bought 531,914 shares of NAS:SYRS for a total holding of 1,253,828. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.77.

On 02/18/2023, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $4.09 per share and a market cap of $82.72Mil. The stock has returned -71.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 2,308,014-share investment in NYSE:BHVN. Previously, the stock had a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.8 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $14.08 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -89.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

During the quarter, ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. bought 131,765 shares of NYSE:CMG for a total holding of 139,109. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1493.88.

On 02/18/2023, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc traded for a price of $1617.67 per share and a market cap of $44.68Bil. The stock has returned 7.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-book ratio of 18.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.43 and a price-sales ratio of 5.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 6,032,173-share investment in NAS:CHNG. Previously, the stock had a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.49 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Change Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $27.49 per share and a market cap of $9.03Bil. The stock has returned 30.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Change Healthcare Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

