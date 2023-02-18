Warburg Pincus LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $2.23Bil. The top holdings were SHC(39.32%), CWAN(27.90%), and ALHC(9.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Warburg Pincus LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Warburg Pincus LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ESTE by 6,750,000 shares. The trade had a 4.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.84.

On 02/18/2023, Earthstone Energy Inc traded for a price of $12.87 per share and a market cap of $1.36Bil. The stock has returned 3.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Earthstone Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.58, a price-book ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Warburg Pincus LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CANG by 2,226,000 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.03.

On 02/18/2023, Cango Inc traded for a price of $1.42 per share and a market cap of $197.01Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cango Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 49,656,664 shares in AMEX:REI, giving the stock a 5.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.73 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Ring Energy Inc traded for a price of $2.11 per share and a market cap of $368.01Mil. The stock has returned -27.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ring Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.97, a price-book ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Warburg Pincus LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ALHC by 4,846,006 shares. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.59.

On 02/18/2023, Alignment Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $11.07 per share and a market cap of $2.07Bil. The stock has returned 38.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alignment Healthcare Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

Warburg Pincus LLC reduced their investment in NAS:UXIN by 5,668,499 shares. The trade had a 0.07000000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.78.

On 02/18/2023, Uxin Ltd traded for a price of $2.95 per share and a market cap of $135.26Mil. The stock has returned -73.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uxin Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

