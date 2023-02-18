WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

Westwood Holdings Group is a global asset management company based out of Dallas, Texas. The company operates its business through its held subsidiaries, Westwood Management Corp. and Westwood International Advisors, which represents its advisory segment, and Westwood Trust, which represents the company’s trust segment. Westwood Holdings Group was originally established in 1983 by Susan M. Byrne, who continues to be the Vice Chairman of the board today. Westwood Management Corp currently has almost a hundred employees taking care of approximately $19 billion in assets under management spread across 588 accounts, with its clients being high net worth individuals, individuals, pension and profit sharing plans, charities investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, corporations, state or municipal government entities, and insurance companies, in order of decreasing clientele. This segment offers a variety of investment advisory services to these external clients and also to Westwood Trust. Westwood Trust provides trust, custodial services, and common trust funds for institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group has a total of almost 22 billion in assets under management and manages a diverse range of investment strategies including U.S. equities, Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Multi-Asset, Global and Emerging Markets equities and Global Convertible securities portfolios. The company currently has offices located in its original founding location in Dallas, Toronto, and Boston. Westwood Holdings Group became a public company in 2002 and maintains a liquid balance sheet with no debt, maintaining a practice of not employing leverage. The company focuses on quality, locating companies with strong cash flow, low debt, and rising returns; value, found through internal fundamental analysis; and risk management, focusing on the loss of capital rather than relations to indexes. Westwood Holdings Group currently offers a variety of mutual funds including its Income Opportunity Fund, Short Duration High Yield Fund, Dividend Growth Fund, Emerging Markets Fund, SMID Plus Fund, and Global Equity Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 518 stocks valued at a total of $11.15Bil. The top holdings were ET(1.91%), JPM(1.62%), and LNG(1.56%).

During the quarter, WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC bought 15,928,820 shares of NYSE:ET for a total holding of 17,962,473. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.

On 02/18/2023, Energy Transfer LP traded for a price of $12.87 per share and a market cap of $39.82Bil. The stock has returned 35.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP has a price-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.69 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC bought 1,145,507 shares of AMEX:LNG for a total holding of 1,156,714. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $167.33.

On 02/18/2023, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $144.87 per share and a market cap of $36.02Bil. The stock has returned 26.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -89.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC bought 2,310,151 shares of NYSE:TRGP for a total holding of 2,350,263. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.78.

On 02/18/2023, Targa Resources Corp traded for a price of $73.94 per share and a market cap of $16.74Bil. The stock has returned 20.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Targa Resources Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 71.10, a price-book ratio of 7.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC bought 3,985,010 shares of NYSE:ENB for a total holding of 4,012,832. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.11.

On 02/18/2023, Enbridge Inc traded for a price of $38.9 per share and a market cap of $78.72Bil. The stock has returned 0.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enbridge Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC bought 4,221,776 shares of NYSE:WMB for a total holding of 4,257,670. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.56.

On 02/18/2023, Williams Companies Inc traded for a price of $31.26 per share and a market cap of $38.09Bil. The stock has returned 11.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Williams Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.15 and a price-sales ratio of 3.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

