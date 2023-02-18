SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $3.74Bil. The top holdings were GPK(5.29%), CRI(5.25%), and AXTA(5.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 12,796,752 shares of NYSE:ELAN for a total holding of 13,522,352. The trade had a 4.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.46.

On 02/18/2023, Elanco Animal Health Inc traded for a price of $13.13 per share and a market cap of $6.23Bil. The stock has returned -49.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elanco Animal Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 3,147,593 shares of NYSE:ST for a total holding of 4,132,092. The trade had a 3.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.65.

On 02/18/2023, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC traded for a price of $52.17 per share and a market cap of $7.96Bil. The stock has returned -8.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-book ratio of 2.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 43.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 2,272,340 shares in NAS:SSNC, giving the stock a 3.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.68 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $61.74 per share and a market cap of $15.55Bil. The stock has returned -16.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:URBN by 3,753,226 shares. The trade had a 2.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.91.

On 02/18/2023, Urban Outfitters Inc traded for a price of $28.43 per share and a market cap of $2.62Bil. The stock has returned 8.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Urban Outfitters Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.73 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FDX by 435,242 shares. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $166.18.

On 02/18/2023, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $210.3 per share and a market cap of $53.08Bil. The stock has returned -4.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.65 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

