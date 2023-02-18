HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $299.00Mil. The top holdings were TOST(13.79%), NABL(12.81%), and W(11.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ZI by 233,879 shares. The trade had a 3.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.52.

On 02/18/2023, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc traded for a price of $25.71 per share and a market cap of $10.38Bil. The stock has returned -51.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 160.69, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.62 and a price-sales ratio of 9.22.

During the quarter, HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC bought 296,778 shares of NAS:PAYO for a total holding of 717,416. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.27.

On 02/18/2023, Payoneer Global Inc traded for a price of $5.67 per share and a market cap of $1.99Bil. The stock has returned 25.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Payoneer Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -41.03 and a price-sales ratio of 3.49.

The guru sold out of their 64,826-share investment in NAS:PLRX. Previously, the stock had a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.91 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Pliant Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $31.43 per share and a market cap of $1.83Bil. The stock has returned 206.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pliant Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.78 and a price-sales ratio of 118.65.

The guru sold out of their 666,667-share investment in OTCPK:STRY. Previously, the stock had a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $0.42 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Starry Group Holdings Inc traded for a price of $0.02175 per share and a market cap of $3.64Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Starry Group Holdings Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.09.

The guru established a new position worth 18,414 shares in NYSE:PCOR, giving the stock a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.06 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Procore Technologies Inc traded for a price of $64.76000000000001 per share and a market cap of $8.94Bil. The stock has returned -2.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procore Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -36.28 and a price-sales ratio of 12.91.

