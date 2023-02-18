STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

Steadfast Capital Management is a hedge fund sponsor owned by its employees. The company is based out of New York City and operates through a limited partnership structure with Robert Stanley Pitts, the President of the company, holdings the controlling majority ownership in the company. The company was founded in 1995 and has additional locations in Locust Valley, New York and Columbus, Ohio. Steadfast Capital Management currently has 35 employees with 20 of them being investment professionals. The company has a long term perspective and focuses on the minimization of risk and avoidance of large draw downs, primarily allocating its assets in the public traded securities market. Steadfast Capital Management utilizes a fundamental approach based on intensive internal research, highly diversifying its holdings to lower possible risk while increasing good performance on returns. Steadfast Capital Management invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up almost a quarter of its total asset allocations, and the company also invests in the health care, energy, consumer discretionary, utilities and telecommunications, materials, and finance sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Steadfast Capital Management currently holds over $10.6 billion in total assets under management spread across 4 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Steadfast Capital Management has its top holdings allocated in Actavis Plc, which alone makes up 10% of its total asset allocations, Cheniere Energy Inc., Williams Cos. Northstar, and Apple Inc. with its top 10 holdings alone making up almost half of its total asset allocations. Although its total number of accounts held has not changed in the most recent five years, its total assets under management has been increasing, growing from $5.7 billion back in 2012 to almost twice that amount today. All of Steadfast Capital Management’s clients are currently pooled investment vehicles.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $2.91Bil. The top holdings were CEG(10.62%), DECK(9.56%), and BBWI(8.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 825,535 shares in NYSE:MRDB, giving the stock a 0.07000000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.29 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, MariaDB PLC traded for a price of $2.8 per share and a market cap of $186.15Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MariaDB PLC has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.85 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in AMEX:LNG by 1,857,534 shares. The trade had a 8.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $167.33.

On 02/18/2023, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $144.87 per share and a market cap of $36.02Bil. The stock has returned 26.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -89.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 7,202,846 shares in NYSE:UBER, giving the stock a 6.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.36 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $34.77 per share and a market cap of $69.35Bil. The stock has returned -2.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:WDAY by 1,261,425 shares. The trade had a 5.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $155.96.

On 02/18/2023, Workday Inc traded for a price of $185.8 per share and a market cap of $47.75Bil. The stock has returned -14.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Workday Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 262.72 and a price-sales ratio of 8.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,161,672 shares in NAS:META, giving the stock a 4.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.43 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $172.88 per share and a market cap of $448.22Bil. The stock has returned -16.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

