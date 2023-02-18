PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $3.56Bil. The top holdings were FOLD(9.48%), AMLX(6.32%), and MDGL(5.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 5,332 shares of NAS:SLDB for a total holding of 3,501,265. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.54.

On 02/18/2023, Solid Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $6.93 per share and a market cap of $135.53Mil. The stock has returned -53.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Solid Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.17 and a price-sales ratio of 4.67.

The guru sold out of their 2,322,247-share investment in NAS:GBT. Previously, the stock had a 4.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.48999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $68.48999999999999 per share and a market cap of $4.62Bil. The stock has returned 165.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 38.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.54 and a price-sales ratio of 18.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 400,909 shares of NAS:MDGL for a total holding of 731,932. The trade had a 3.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.8.

On 02/18/2023, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $303.39 per share and a market cap of $5.41Bil. The stock has returned 253.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 489.34 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.98.

The guru established a new position worth 960,000 shares in NAS:HZNP, giving the stock a 3.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.06 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Horizon Therapeutics PLC traded for a price of $109.93 per share and a market cap of $25.11Bil. The stock has returned 16.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-book ratio of 4.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.03 and a price-sales ratio of 7.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 2,383,478-share investment in NAS:RLMD. Previously, the stock had a 2.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.779999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Relmada Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $3.67 per share and a market cap of $110.46Mil. The stock has returned -80.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.63 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.49.

