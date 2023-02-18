WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 712 stocks valued at a total of $1.92Bil. The top holdings were LBRDK(3.97%), VAL(2.95%), and GPOR(2.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC bought 581,006 shares of NAS:LBRDK for a total holding of 998,089. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.33.

On 02/18/2023, Liberty Broadband Corp traded for a price of $92.42 per share and a market cap of $13.66Bil. The stock has returned -37.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Broadband Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.09 and a price-sales ratio of 16.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 240,000-share investment in NAS:VCIT. Previously, the stock had a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.23999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $78.56999999999999 per share and a market cap of $40.10Bil. The stock has returned -8.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 256,065 shares in NAS:ATVI, giving the stock a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.26000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $77.56999999999999 per share and a market cap of $60.71Bil. The stock has returned -3.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-book ratio of 3.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 404.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.08 and a price-sales ratio of 8.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 402,139 shares in NAS:IAC, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.22 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, IAC Inc traded for a price of $52.45 per share and a market cap of $4.66Bil. The stock has returned -54.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAC Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The guru sold out of their 183,590-share investment in NYSE:TWTR. Previously, the stock had a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.72 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $53.7 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.62 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

