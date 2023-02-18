LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Virginia Company of London, also known as the London Company Investment Council or simply the London Company, is an employee owned investment management company based out of Richmond. The company was founded in 1994 by Stephen Mccarthy Goddard, who continues to act as the CIO of the company, with the launch of its Large Cap strategy, launching two more strategies in 1999. The company would continue to launch various strategies in the 2000s and into the 2010s, with its most recent All Cap 25 product being launched in 2013. The company provides a variety of services including equity portfolios and balanced mutual funds and invests in various value stocks of small cap and large cap companies. The Virginia Company of London invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary and finance sectors, each of which make up over a fifth of its total investment allocations, and also invests in the information technology, materials, industrials, consumer staples, health care, energy, and utilities and communications sectors, among others, in order of decreasing amount allocated. The company is currently owned by Tlc Holdings, LLC, who holds a controlling majority in the company, with the remaining ownership split amongst Lpc London, LP, the next largest holder, and various key executives. The Virginia Company of London currently has approximately $9 billion in total assets under management spread across over 7,300 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Both its total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total number of accounts growing from 1,300 five years prior to its amount today and its assets under management growing from 800 million to well over 10 times that amount today. The company currently has 28 employees, half of which are investment professionals. The firm offers a variety of strategies including Large Cap, Concentrated. SMID Cap, and Income Equity.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 166 stocks valued at a total of $16.96Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.50%), BRK.B(3.17%), and JNJ(2.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 255,569-share investment in NYSE:Y. Previously, the stock had a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $843.86 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $847.79 per share and a market cap of $11.41Bil. The stock has returned 27.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 422,310 shares in NAS:POOL, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $316.74 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Pool Corp traded for a price of $376.58 per share and a market cap of $14.71Bil. The stock has returned -14.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pool Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-book ratio of 12.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA bought 1,597,375 shares of NYSE:FIS for a total holding of 4,433,123. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.04000000000001.

On 02/18/2023, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $69.5 per share and a market cap of $41.24Bil. The stock has returned -26.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 328,960-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.43 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $172.88 per share and a market cap of $448.22Bil. The stock has returned -16.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA bought 225,334 shares of ARCA:IWD for a total holding of 372,421. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.95.

On 02/18/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $158.21 per share and a market cap of $53.19Bil. The stock has returned -0.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.33.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.