EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 675 stocks valued at a total of $2.13Bil. The top holdings were SPTS(3.78%), VMBS(2.65%), and MSFT(2.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 1,170,313 shares of NAS:VMBS for a total holding of 1,239,417. The trade had a 2.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.96.

On 02/18/2023, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $46.15 per share and a market cap of $14.91Bil. The stock has returned -7.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 1,703,339 shares of ARCA:SPTS for a total holding of 2,784,987. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.7.

On 02/18/2023, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $28.89 per share and a market cap of $4.48Bil. The stock has returned -2.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 340,092 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.68000000000001.

On 02/18/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.18000000000001 per share and a market cap of $26.75Bil. The stock has returned -2.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VRP by 955,486 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.93.

On 02/18/2023, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF traded for a price of $23.34 per share and a market cap of $1.78Bil. The stock has returned -0.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 209,119 shares of NAS:PCAR for a total holding of 646,199. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.33.

On 02/18/2023, PACCAR Inc traded for a price of $75.69 per share and a market cap of $39.48Bil. The stock has returned 25.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PACCAR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

