PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 221 stocks valued at a total of $1.53Bil. The top holdings were SNEX(3.12%), BXC(2.52%), and GSL(2.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,998,036-share investment in NYSE:PZN. Previously, the stock had a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.539999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Pzena Investment Management Inc traded for a price of $9.65 per share and a market cap of $161.12Mil. The stock has returned -6.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pzena Investment Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-book ratio of 4.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.54 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 210,852 shares in NYSE:CIVI, giving the stock a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.45999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Civitas Resources Inc traded for a price of $62.9 per share and a market cap of $5.35Bil. The stock has returned 46.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Civitas Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:ATCO by 815,566 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.1.

On 02/18/2023, Atlas Corp traded for a price of $15.3 per share and a market cap of $4.30Bil. The stock has returned 7.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlas Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-book ratio of 1.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 577,037 shares in STU:FFC, giving the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €19.59 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp traded for a price of €19.5 per share and a market cap of €1.56Bil. The stock has returned 11.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 505.00, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 174.14 and a price-sales ratio of 104.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:HCKT by 602,749 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.13.

On 02/18/2023, The Hackett Group Inc traded for a price of $21.67 per share and a market cap of $687.01Mil. The stock has returned 14.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Hackett Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-book ratio of 4.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

