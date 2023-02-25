Aberdeen International Announces Appointment of Martin Schuermann as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB F:A8H, OTC:AABVF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Martin Schuermann as Chief Executive Officer of the Company to streamline its strategy.

Mr. Schuermann has been involved in the clean energy sector since 2009, serving as Chief Executive Officer of Vision Motor Corp and Vision Industries (“Vision”), an early innovator in fuel cell vehicles focused on developing zero emission heavy-duty transportation solutions, using hydrogen as the dominant energy storage medium. Mr. Schuermann has been the Executive Chairman of the Company since April 2021 and remains a director of the Company

Mr. Schuermann replaces Mr. Chris Younger as Chief Executive Officer, who has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company. Mr. Stan Bharti will assume the position of as Executive Chairman of the board of directors of the Company. The board and management of the Company express their gratitude to Mr. Younger for his efforts and extensive contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company focused on small capitalization companies in the battery metals, clean energy and renewable energy sectors.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.aberdeen.green

For further information, please contact:

Martin Schuermann
Chief Executive Officer
Aberdeen International Inc.
[email protected]

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the appointment and resignation of officers and directors of the Company; and the Company’s future plans. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.aberdeen.green/. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


