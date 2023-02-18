ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $185.00Mil. The top holdings were FLS(14.37%), RL(14.24%), and EMN(14.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 148,215-share investment in NYSE:LEA. Previously, the stock had a 8.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $132.49 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Lear Corp traded for a price of $143.74 per share and a market cap of $8.50Bil. The stock has returned -14.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lear Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:UNVR by 661,609 shares. The trade had a 6.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.7.

On 02/18/2023, Univar Solutions Inc traded for a price of $34.69 per share and a market cap of $5.66Bil. The stock has returned 17.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Univar Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:TKR by 177,474 shares. The trade had a 4.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.88.

On 02/18/2023, The Timken Co traded for a price of $86.8 per share and a market cap of $6.31Bil. The stock has returned 29.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Timken Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:AVT by 286,170 shares. The trade had a 4.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.58.

On 02/18/2023, Avnet Inc traded for a price of $46.43 per share and a market cap of $4.24Bil. The stock has returned 14.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avnet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-book ratio of 0.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:WRK by 280,334 shares. The trade had a 3.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.86.

On 02/18/2023, WestRock Co traded for a price of $32.55 per share and a market cap of $8.29Bil. The stock has returned -27.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WestRock Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-book ratio of 0.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

