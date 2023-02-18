GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 526 stocks valued at a total of $3.87Bil. The top holdings were JWSM(3.38%), AAC(3.38%), and HERA(1.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC bought 2,006,388 shares of NYSE:ATAQU for a total holding of 2,007,388. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.21.

On 02/18/2023, Altimar Acquisition Corp III traded for a price of $10.22 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 3.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altimar Acquisition Corp III has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC bought 420,499 shares of NAS:TETEU for a total holding of 430,000. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.32.

On 02/18/2023, Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.52 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 4.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC bought 449,031 shares of NAS:GPACU for a total holding of 475,000. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.24.

On 02/18/2023, Global Partner Acquisition Corp II traded for a price of $10.36 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 5.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 1,238,525-share investment in NYSE:BHVN. Previously, the stock had a 3.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.8 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $14.08 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -89.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The guru sold out of their 1,621,191-share investment in NYSE:AVLR. Previously, the stock had a 2.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.84 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Avalara Inc traded for a price of $93.48 per share and a market cap of $8.28Bil. The stock has returned -47.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avalara Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.76 and a price-sales ratio of 10.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

