MARINER INVESTMENT GROUP LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $33.00Mil. The top holdings were HTZ(22.21%), SEVN(5.83%), and MMU(3.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MARINER INVESTMENT GROUP LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

MARINER INVESTMENT GROUP LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NUV by 224,537 shares. The trade had a 2.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.529999999999999.

On 02/18/2023, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc traded for a price of $8.9 per share and a market cap of $1.85Bil. The stock has returned -4.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.01.

During the quarter, MARINER INVESTMENT GROUP LLC bought 89,439 shares of NYSE:WIW for a total holding of 121,719. The trade had a 2.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.35.

On 02/18/2023, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and Income Fund traded for a price of $9.23 per share and a market cap of $564.73Mil. The stock has returned -14.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.84.

The guru sold out of their 223,312-share investment in AMEX:MVF. Previously, the stock had a 2.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.71 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc traded for a price of $6.85 per share and a market cap of $444.13Mil. The stock has returned -17.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 137.00, a price-book ratio of 0.73 and a price-sales ratio of 134.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 129,752-share investment in NYSE:NZF. Previously, the stock had a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.57 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund traded for a price of $11.87 per share and a market cap of $1.96Bil. The stock has returned -17.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.97.

The guru sold out of their 81,210-share investment in NAS:LRFC. Previously, the stock had a 2.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.09 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Logan Ridge Finance Corp traded for a price of $23.45 per share and a market cap of $63.58Mil. The stock has returned -8.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Logan Ridge Finance Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.65.

