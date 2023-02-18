PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2590 stocks valued at a total of $59.34Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.59%), MSFT(4.33%), and LQD(2.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC reduced their investment in ARCA:VGT by 1,179,393 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $325.73.

On 02/18/2023, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $360.52 per share and a market cap of $43.78Bil. The stock has returned -9.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a price-book ratio of 6.93.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC reduced their investment in NAS:CHK by 3,156,237 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.06999999999999.

On 02/18/2023, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $80.09 per share and a market cap of $10.73Bil. The stock has returned 34.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC reduced their investment in ARCA:VHT by 896,892 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $241.69.

On 02/18/2023, Vanguard Health Care ETF traded for a price of $244.1 per share and a market cap of $17.07Bil. The stock has returned 3.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Health Care ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a price-book ratio of 4.43.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC reduced their investment in ARCA:VFH by 1,977,553 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.12.

On 02/18/2023, Vanguard Financials ETF traded for a price of $89.12 per share and a market cap of $9.17Bil. The stock has returned -5.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Financials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC reduced their investment in ARCA:VCR by 621,908 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $233.74.

On 02/18/2023, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF traded for a price of $255.6 per share and a market cap of $4.28Bil. The stock has returned -14.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a price-book ratio of 5.21.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

