STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 166 stocks valued at a total of $1.67Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.67%), IWF(5.93%), and QCOM(5.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 469,627 shares. The trade had a 3.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/18/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $258.06 per share and a market cap of $1,920.95Bil. The stock has returned -10.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-book ratio of 10.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.36 and a price-sales ratio of 9.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWF by 473,456 shares. The trade had a 3.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $219.59.

On 02/18/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $235.31 per share and a market cap of $60.97Bil. The stock has returned -11.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a price-book ratio of 8.71.

STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC reduced their investment in NAS:QCOM by 763,989 shares. The trade had a 2.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.

On 02/18/2023, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $127.72 per share and a market cap of $142.41Bil. The stock has returned -21.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-book ratio of 7.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 810,525 shares. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.48999999999999.

On 02/18/2023, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $88.58 per share and a market cap of $113.75Bil. The stock has returned -11.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 620,969 shares. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.44.

On 02/18/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $94.59 per share and a market cap of $1,209.77Bil. The stock has returned -28.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-book ratio of 4.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.02 and a price-sales ratio of 4.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

