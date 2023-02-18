DE BURLO GROUP INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 78 stocks valued at a total of $448.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.87%), BRK.B(5.90%), and UNH(5.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DE BURLO GROUP INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, DE BURLO GROUP INC bought 62,266 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 88,700. The trade had a 2.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.66.

On 02/18/2023, Visa Inc traded for a price of $223.56 per share and a market cap of $469.88Bil. The stock has returned 0.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-book ratio of 12.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.38 and a price-sales ratio of 15.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, DE BURLO GROUP INC bought 49,421 shares of NAS:ADP for a total holding of 53,055. The trade had a 2.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $245.52.

On 02/18/2023, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $228.695 per share and a market cap of $94.76Bil. The stock has returned 16.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-book ratio of 31.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.28 and a price-sales ratio of 5.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

DE BURLO GROUP INC reduced their investment in NYSE:CCI by 56,250 shares. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.23.

On 02/18/2023, Crown Castle Inc traded for a price of $140.68 per share and a market cap of $60.92Bil. The stock has returned -10.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-book ratio of 8.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.70 and a price-sales ratio of 8.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 67,170-share investment in NAS:QCOM. Previously, the stock had a 1.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $127.72 per share and a market cap of $142.41Bil. The stock has returned -21.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-book ratio of 7.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

DE BURLO GROUP INC reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 26,850 shares. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $261.48.

On 02/18/2023, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $256.29 per share and a market cap of $186.66Bil. The stock has returned -4.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.80 and a price-sales ratio of 6.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

