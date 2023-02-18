ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT /DE/ recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 224 stocks valued at a total of $5.30Bil. The top holdings were BACpL.PFD(3.82%), WFCpL.PFD(3.80%), and LUV(3.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT /DE/’s top five trades of the quarter.

ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT /DE/ reduced their investment in NYSE:PXD by 42,357,600 shares. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.31.

On 02/18/2023, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $208.96 per share and a market cap of $49.65Bil. The stock has returned 1.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 90,146,000 shares in NYSE:DOCN, giving the stock a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.3 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc traded for a price of $35.33 per share and a market cap of $3.40Bil. The stock has returned -36.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 66.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.71 and a price-sales ratio of 6.54.

During the quarter, ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT /DE/ bought 52,782 shares of NYSE:WFCpL.PFD for a total holding of 169,791. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1187.44.

On 02/18/2023, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $1216 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -4.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT /DE/ bought 70,384,410 shares of NYSE:AYX for a total holding of 70,385,000. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.72.

On 02/18/2023, Alteryx Inc traded for a price of $67.01000000000001 per share and a market cap of $4.66Bil. The stock has returned 14.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alteryx Inc has a price-book ratio of 26.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.84 and a price-sales ratio of 5.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 65,261,000 shares in NAS:NTNX, giving the stock a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.3 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Nutanix Inc traded for a price of $28.37 per share and a market cap of $6.53Bil. The stock has returned 11.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nutanix Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

