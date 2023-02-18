ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Zacks Investment Management, Inc. is an investment management firm based out of Chicago, Illinois. The company was originally established in 1991 and currently operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Zacks Investment Research, one of the largest independent research providers in the U.S. Zacks Investment Management has grown from its inception to now operate with 84 employees of. The company holds a total of over $4.1 billion in assets under management spread across over 4,000 accounts, all of which are discretionary except for 4 that make up just over $600 million of its managed assets. Although Zacks Investment Management’s total number of managed accounts has been somewhat volatile in recent years, its total assets under management has grown significantly from $1.5 billion back in 2010 to well over twice that amount today. The company conducts its research internally, utilizing a quantitative and fundamental analysis to make its investment decisions. Zacks Investment Management invests in the growth and value stocks of companies from all market caps with a bottom up investment approach, allocating its assets in the public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, information technology, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, industrials, energy, and utilities and telecommunications sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Zacks Investment Management mainly caters to individuals, which along makes up over a third of its client base, and also provides services to state and municipal government entities, pooled investment vehicles, investment companies, charities, pension and profit sharing plans, banking and thrift institutions, high net worth individuals, and other investment advisors. The company currently provides its Zacks All-Cap Core, Zacks Small Cap Core, and Zacks Market Neutral mutual funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 595 stocks valued at a total of $7.16Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.29%), CVX(2.60%), and AAPL(2.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought 4,123,653 shares of NYSE:F for a total holding of 4,138,022. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.85.

On 02/18/2023, Ford Motor Co traded for a price of $12.89 per share and a market cap of $51.38Bil. The stock has returned -19.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Co has a price-book ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 595,102 shares in NYSE:JCI, giving the stock a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.18 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Johnson Controls International PLC traded for a price of $64.70999999999999 per share and a market cap of $44.47Bil. The stock has returned 0.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson Controls International PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-book ratio of 2.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NYSE:WEC by 359,724 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.41.

On 02/18/2023, WEC Energy Group Inc traded for a price of $92.87 per share and a market cap of $29.29Bil. The stock has returned 7.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WEC Energy Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought 164,967 shares of ARCA:IWD for a total holding of 202,142. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.95.

On 02/18/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $158.21 per share and a market cap of $53.19Bil. The stock has returned -0.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.33.

During the quarter, ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought 676,604 shares of NYSE:WPC for a total holding of 1,199,079. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.69.

On 02/18/2023, W.P. Carey Inc traded for a price of $83.93000000000001 per share and a market cap of $17.68Bil. The stock has returned 15.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.05 and a price-sales ratio of 11.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

