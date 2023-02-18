LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3843 West Chester Pike Newtown Square, PA 19073

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 526 stocks valued at a total of $1.94Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.43%), MSFT(2.80%), and AVGO(2.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,366,770 shares in ARCA:LCLG, giving the stock a 2.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.12 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Logan Capital Broad Innovative Growth ETF traded for a price of $33.661 per share and a market cap of $48.43Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Logan Capital Broad Innovative Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a price-book ratio of 7.38.

The guru established a new position worth 62,335 shares in NAS:LECO, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.26 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc traded for a price of $176.29 per share and a market cap of $10.18Bil. The stock has returned 40.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-book ratio of 11.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 31,788 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 227,230. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/18/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $258.06 per share and a market cap of $1,920.95Bil. The stock has returned -10.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-book ratio of 10.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.36 and a price-sales ratio of 9.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 43,256 shares of NAS:VRSK for a total holding of 67,719. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $175.72.

On 02/18/2023, Verisk Analytics Inc traded for a price of $177.13 per share and a market cap of $27.70Bil. The stock has returned -6.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verisk Analytics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-book ratio of 13.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.60 and a price-sales ratio of 9.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 29,137 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 36,286. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $219.59.

On 02/18/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $235.31 per share and a market cap of $60.97Bil. The stock has returned -11.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a price-book ratio of 8.71.

