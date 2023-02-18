STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

199 ELM STREET NEW CANAAN, CT 06840-5321

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $147.00Mil. The top holdings were PGTI(22.40%), GDDY(20.37%), and BLDR(19.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SNBR by 278,877 shares. The trade had a 5.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.37.

On 02/18/2023, Sleep Number Corp traded for a price of $33.89 per share and a market cap of $745.61Mil. The stock has returned -50.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sleep Number Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 108,462 shares in NYSE:TNET, giving the stock a 5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.98 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Trinet Group Inc traded for a price of $91.05 per share and a market cap of $5.46Bil. The stock has returned 3.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trinet Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-book ratio of 6.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 59,816-share investment in NYSE:EME. Previously, the stock had a 4.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $141.94 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, EMCOR Group Inc traded for a price of $151.19 per share and a market cap of $7.20Bil. The stock has returned 32.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EMCOR Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-book ratio of 3.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 3,407,200 shares in NAS:AMRN, giving the stock a 2.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.2 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Amarin Corp PLC traded for a price of $1.84 per share and a market cap of $743.05Mil. The stock has returned -45.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amarin Corp PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 190,307-share investment in NAS:ATLO. Previously, the stock had a 2.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.72 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Ames National Corp traded for a price of $24.39 per share and a market cap of $219.32Mil. The stock has returned 5.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ames National Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90 and a price-sales ratio of 3.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.