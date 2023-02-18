SIRIOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $543.00Mil. The top holdings were ALC(7.38%), SPGI(7.32%), and ROP(6.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SIRIOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 108,460 shares in NYSE:NBR, giving the stock a 3.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $149.18 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Nabors Industries Ltd traded for a price of $155.46 per share and a market cap of $1.47Bil. The stock has returned 20.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nabors Industries Ltd has a price-book ratio of 3.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 78,737 shares in NAS:WDAY, giving the stock a 2.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $155.96 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Workday Inc traded for a price of $185.8 per share and a market cap of $47.75Bil. The stock has returned -14.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Workday Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 262.72 and a price-sales ratio of 8.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 132,486-share investment in NAS:GOOGL. Previously, the stock had a 2.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.03 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $94.34999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1,209.77Bil. The stock has returned -28.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-book ratio of 4.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.02 and a price-sales ratio of 4.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 156,911 shares in NAS:ATVI, giving the stock a 2.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.26000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $77.56999999999999 per share and a market cap of $60.71Bil. The stock has returned -3.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-book ratio of 3.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 404.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.08 and a price-sales ratio of 8.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 572,075-share investment in NAS:PTLO. Previously, the stock had a 2.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.03 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Portillos Inc traded for a price of $23.4 per share and a market cap of $1.13Bil. The stock has returned -5.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Portillos Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

