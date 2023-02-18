CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 229 stocks valued at a total of $1.61Bil. The top holdings were XOM(4.58%), MSFT(4.23%), and AAPL(3.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 107,627 shares in NYSE:DLR, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.05 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $110.76 per share and a market cap of $32.25Bil. The stock has returned -16.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.04 and a price-sales ratio of 6.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 107,369 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 110,062. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.87.

On 02/18/2023, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $89.17 per share and a market cap of $36.07Bil. The stock has returned -9.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

The guru sold out of their 34,078-share investment in NYSE:ESS. Previously, the stock had a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $218.58 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Essex Property Trust Inc traded for a price of $236.83 per share and a market cap of $15.30Bil. The stock has returned -21.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Essex Property Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.69 and a price-sales ratio of 9.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 38,239 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/18/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $172.88 per share and a market cap of $448.22Bil. The stock has returned -16.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 36,560 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 02/18/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $105.22 per share and a market cap of $192.22Bil. The stock has returned -31.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 57.81, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

