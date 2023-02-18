BRANDYWINE TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $328.00Mil. The top holdings were CPB(67.24%), ABBV(6.66%), and SPY(6.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BRANDYWINE TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

BRANDYWINE TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:CPB by 100,000 shares. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.46.

On 02/18/2023, Campbell Soup Co traded for a price of $52.35 per share and a market cap of $15.68Bil. The stock has returned 21.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Campbell Soup Co has a price-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-book ratio of 4.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 49.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, BRANDYWINE TRUST CO bought 11,315 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 55,985. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 02/18/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $407.28 per share and a market cap of $373.67Bil. The stock has returned -5.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-book ratio of 3.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

BRANDYWINE TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:WFC by 6,146 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.26.

On 02/18/2023, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $47.49 per share and a market cap of $182.07Bil. The stock has returned -13.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 5,000 shares in NYSE:WOR, giving the stock a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.22 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Worthington Industries Inc traded for a price of $61.02 per share and a market cap of $3.03Bil. The stock has returned 9.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Worthington Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 693 shares in NYSE:CI, giving the stock a 0.07000000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $316.43 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Cigna Corp traded for a price of $301.06 per share and a market cap of $89.44Bil. The stock has returned 34.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cigna Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

